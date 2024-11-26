Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel says he was surprised by reports of Shaq Barrett’s unretirement plan

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said he was caught off guard by reports early Tuesday that linebacker Shaq Barrett wants to unretire. Barrett signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins in March, then abruptly announced his retirement on social media in July. McDaniel indicated the Dolphins have not had any conversations with Barrett recently and said his immediate focus is on Miami’s Thursday night game at Green Bay. Miami holds the 32-year-old’s contractual rights. ESPN first reported the news. Also, the Dolphins waived veteran safety Marcus Maye on Tuesday and activated rookie safety Patrick McMorris from injured reserve.

