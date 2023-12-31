Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel laments decision to keep LB Bradley Chubb on field late in blowout loss

BALTIMORE (AP) — Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel says “it doesn’t look very smart at all” that he kept star linebacker Bradley Chubb on the field late in a 56-19 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Chubb was carted off the field in the fourth quarter Sunday with a knee injury. He leads the team with 11 sacks this season, and now his availability for the playoffs is in question. McDaniel says the team will find out the extent of the injury on Monday. The Dolphins had hoped to secure the top seed in the AFC, but that will go to the Ravens. Now, Miami will need to beat Buffalo next week to win the AFC East.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.