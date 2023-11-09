Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel is unapologetically himself. And that’s no joke

By TIM REYNOLDS The Associated Press
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel laughs during a practice session in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. The Miami Dolphins are set to play the Kansas City Chiefs in a NFL game in Frankfurt on Sunday Nov. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Probst]

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel is serious about the things that matter most such as family and of course winning. He’s not overly serious about much else. McDaniel isn’t afraid to show off his comedic and sometimes sarcastic side since it’s all part of his personality. He has the Dolphins atop the AFC East and in position for a second consecutive playoff berth.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.