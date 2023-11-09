Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel is unapologetically himself. And that’s no joke

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel is serious about the things that matter most such as family and of course winning. He’s not overly serious about much else. McDaniel isn’t afraid to show off his comedic and sometimes sarcastic side since it’s all part of his personality. He has the Dolphins atop the AFC East and in position for a second consecutive playoff berth.

