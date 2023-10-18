Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey will reportedly return to practice Wednesday

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey will reportedly return to practice Wednesday after he missed the first six games of the season with a meniscus tear. NFL Network reported that Ramsey will not take the field Sunday when Miami faces Philadelphia as the team eases him back into action. Ramey had surgery in July to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. He suffered the injury early in training camp but has been ahead of schedule in his rehabilitation. The Dolphins acquired Ramsey in an offseason trade with the Los Angeles Rams.

