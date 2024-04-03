Dolphins bolster offensive line by re-signing veteran Kendall Lamm

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins bolstered their offensive line by re-signing veteran Kendall Lamm. Lamm, 31, started eight games for the Dolphins last season — seven at left tackle and one at right tackle. He started the first two games of the season as Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead battled injuries. The Dolphins signed Lamm to their practice squad in November 2022 amid injuries to their offensive line, then signed him to a one-year deal last offseason. Lamm indicated in a social media post that this will be his final NFL season.

