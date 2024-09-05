Dolphins and Jaguars meet in a Week 1 matchup of QBs who secured big paydays in the offseason

The Miami Dolphins’ quest to win their first playoff game in 24 years begins Sunday when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars in their 2024 season opener. Both teams have quarterbacks who are fresh off signing new contracts in the offseason. Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence is hoping to lead his team to contention after having 4,016 passing yards in 2023. Tua Tagovailoa knows all eyes will be on him as he hopes to follow one of the best seasons of his career in which he set career highs in passing yards, completion rate and touchdown passes.

