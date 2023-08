MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins and fullback Alec Ingold have agreed to a three-year contract extension. Ingold signed with the Dolphins in 2022 and was set to become a free agent in 2024. He’s now signed through 2026.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.