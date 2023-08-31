Dolphins agree to terms with fullback Alec Ingold on 3-year extension, AP source says

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday that the Miami Dolphins and fullback Alec Ingold have agreed to a three-year contract extension. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced it publicly. Ingold signed with the Dolphins in 2022 and was set to become a free agent in 2024. He’s now signed through 2026.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.