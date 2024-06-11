Dolphins agree to sign safety Marcus Maye, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Monday that the Miami Dolphins have agreed to sign safety Marcus Maye. Maye was released by New Orleans in a money-saving move in March after two seasons with the Saints. He had 97 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and two interceptions for New Orleans. Maye, the New York Jets’ second-round pick out of Florida in 2017, had established himself as one of the most consistent performers at his position in five seasons with the Jets. He has eight career interceptions, five forced fumbles and 4 1/2 sacks.

