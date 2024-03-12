Dolphins agree to 1-year deals with LB Shaquil Barrett, S Jordan Poyer as defensive players leave

By ALANIS THAMES The Associated Press
FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett (7) works during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Atlanta. The Miami Dolphins added needed linebacker help on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, agreeing to terms with veteran Shaquil Barrett on a one-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Danny Karnik]

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins added needed linebacker help on Tuesday, agreeing to terms with veteran Shaquil Barrett on a one-year contract worth up to $9 million, his agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed. Barrett, 31, spent the past five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he had 45 sacks, 15 forced fumbles and three interceptions. The inside linebacker fills an immediate need at the position, as pass rushers Bradley Chubb (ACL) and Jaelan Phillips (Achilles tendon) could miss time early in the season as they work their way back from serious injuries.

