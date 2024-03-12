Dolphins agree on a three-year deal with former Titans center Aaron Brewer, AP source says

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that the Miami Dolphins have agreed to sign with former Tennessee Titans center Aaron Brewer to a three-year deal worth $21 million. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been finalized. Brewer will likely replace Connor Williams, Miami’s starting center for the past two seasons who is now a free agent. Brewer started every game the past two seasons and has experience at guard. He entered the NFL in 2020 as an undrafted free agent out of Texas State.

