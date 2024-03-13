Dolphins address secondary by signing former Bills cornerback Siran Neal

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins have signed former Buffalo Bills cornerback and Siran Neal. Neal had 13 tackles in 17 appearances at cornerback for Buffalo last season. He has 62 career tackles, one sack, five passes deflected and three forced fumbles after entering the NFL as a fifth-round pick by Buffalo in 2018. He also has 53 career special teams tackles. The Dolphins need help in the secondary — they released veteran cornerback Xavien Howard on Wednesday and lost free-agent safety Brandon Jones to the Broncos earlier this week.

