Dolphins address defense by signing CB Siran Neal and DT Neville Gallimore

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins have signed former Buffalo Bills cornerback Siran Neal and agreed to a contract with former Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Neville Gallimore. The team announced the signing of Neal, and the contract with Gallimore was confirmed by a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been finalized. Gallimore has 90 career tackles, four sacks and three passes deflected since being drafted by the Cowboys in the third round in 2020. He could fit into a starting role in Miami after standout defensive tackle Christian Wilkins agreed to a deal with the Las Raiders on Monday.

