Dolphins activate running back De’Von Achane off injured reserve ahead of matchup with Raiders

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins activated rookie running back De’von Achane from injured reserve on Saturday, clearing the way for him to take the field Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders after missing the past four games with a knee injury. Achane injured his knee late in a Week 5 win over the New York Giants and was later placed on injured reserve. He returned to practice last week as a limited participant. But he has impressed his coaches and teammates throughout his rookie campaign.

