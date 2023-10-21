Dolphins activate RB Jeff Wilson Jr. ahead of Sunday night matchup with Eagles

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Dolphins have activated veteran running back Jeff Wilson Jr. off injured reserve, meaning he could take the field for the first time this season when Miami visits Philadelphia on Sunday night. Wilson missed the first six games becuase of various ailments, including finger and midsection injuries. The Dolphins acquired Wilson from San Francisco last November. He had three touchdowns and 392 yards rushing in eight games with Miami in 2022. Also Saturday, the Dolphins downgraded cornerback Nik Needham (Achilles tendon) to out and elevated tight end Tanner Conner to the active roster.

