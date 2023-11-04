Dolphins activate left tackle Terron Armstead off IR ahead of Chiefs game

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The Miami Dolphins have activated left tackle Terron Armstead off injured reserve ahead of their game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Armstead sustained a knee injury in Week 4 against the Buffalo Bills. He is now set to return to the league’s No. 1 offense on a line that has allowed just 12 sacks through eight games. Miami waived defensive tackle Brandon Pili.

