Dolphins activate LB Jerome Baker from IR, place Bradley Chubb on season-ending IR with ACL tear

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins activated starting linebacker Jerome Baker from injured reserve on Saturday and placed edge rusher Bradley Chubb on season-ending injured reserve with a torn ACL. Baker missed the past four games because of a knee injury suffered against Washington on Dec. 3. His activation clears the way for him to return for Sunday night’s matchup against Buffalo. Chubb suffered the season-ending knee injury in the final minutes of a loss at Baltimore in Week 17. Miami also elevated cornerback Ethan Bonner and linebacker Melvin Ingram to the active roster. Veteran cornerback Xavien Howard has already been ruled out.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.