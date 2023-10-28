Dolphins activate CB Jalen Ramsey from IR ahead of Sunday’s game vs. Patriots

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins activated All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey from injured reserve Saturday, clearing the way for him to make his season debut Sunday against the New England Patriots. Ramsey has missed the first seven games of the season after undergoing surgery in July to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. He suffered the injury on the second day of Dolphins training camp. He is officially listed on Miami’s injury report as questionable.

