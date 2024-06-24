Doku says Belgium teammate Lukaku is ‘scared to celebrate’ after 3 goals ruled out by VAR

FREIBERG AM NECKAR, Germany (AP) — Belgium’s Jeremy Doku says teammate Romelu Lukaku is “scared to celebrate” when he scores after having three goals ruled out after video review at the European Championship. Lukaku had two goals overturned by VAR in Belgium’s shock 1-0 loss to Slovakia last week, one for offside and one for an earlier handball by Loïs Openda. VAR spotted another offside in the 2-0 win over Romania on Saturday. Doku says Lukaku is happy overall but “of course he would have liked to have the goals because now when he scores I think he’s scared to celebrate.”

