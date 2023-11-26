Doink! Texans fall to Jags when Ammendola’s 58-yard field goal try hits crossbar

HOUSTON (AP) — With the Texans trailing by three points and 34 seconds left, Matt Ammendola’s 58-yard field goal attempt was on target, and it looked like Houston would be heading to overtime against Jacksonville. Instead, the ball clanged off the crossbar, eliciting a collective groan from the home crowd as the Jaguars celebrated their 24-21 victory. Ammendola says he thought the kick was going in because he never comes up short. But he’s struggled from 50-plus yards in the NFL. While he made a 56-yarder in high school, he’s never converted from more than 49 yards as a pro.

