Doink! Texans fall to Jags when Ammendola’s 58-yard field goal try hits crossbar

By KRISTIE RIEKEN The Associated Press
Houston Texans place kicker Matt Ammendola (16), Laremy Tunsil (78), Jacksonville Jaguars' Andre Cisco (5) and others react to Ammendola's unsuccessful long field goal attempt late in the second half of an NFL football game in Houston, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eric Gay]

HOUSTON (AP) — With the Texans trailing by three points and 34 seconds left, Matt Ammendola’s 58-yard field goal attempt was on target, and it looked like Houston would be heading to overtime against Jacksonville. Instead, the ball clanged off the crossbar, eliciting a collective groan from the home crowd as the Jaguars celebrated their 24-21 victory. Ammendola says he thought the kick was going in because he never comes up short. But he’s struggled from 50-plus yards in the NFL. While he made a 56-yarder in high school, he’s never converted from more than 49 yards as a pro.

