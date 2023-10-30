Dog days: Adam Wainwright’s official reason for retirement was ‘Because I got a puppy!’

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Adam Wainwright’s says the official reason for his retirement was, “Because I got a puppy!” The St. Louis Cardinals pitcher went on the voluntarily retired list on Oct. 2, the day after the regular season ended, rather than wait to become a free agent after the World Series. He listed the pooch as the reason for the retirement on the paperwork he submitted to Major League Baseball. Wainwright promised his children they would get a family dog when he retired from baseball and the Cardinals presented the Wainwrights the puppy before the season finale. Wainwright’s wife, Jenny, named the puppy Louie.

