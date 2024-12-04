Does Shohei Ohtani still owe his manager Dave Roberts a new Porsche?

TOKYO (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts joked that Shohei Ohtani may still owe him a new Porsche, which the Japanese superstar seemed to hint at early in 2024 season. The very loose deal was contingent on the Dodgers winning the World Series, which of course they did. Roberts was asked about it Wednesday visiting Tokyo. Ohtani gave teammate Joe Kelly a new Porsche early in the season when Kelly gave up his No. 17 to Ohtani. Subsequently, Ohtani gave Roberts a toy replica of a Porsche and hinted the real thing might be coming if the Dodgers won the World Series. Roberts joked he’s still waiting.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.