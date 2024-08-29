Dodgers’ Yoshinobu Yamamoto makes 1st minor league rehab start after over 2 months on injured list

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto made his first rehab start. He threw two innings for Triple-A Oklahoma City, which played in Round Rock, Texas, on Wednesday night. The right-hander allowed one hit and one earned run while striking out two and walking none. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said in Los Angeles that Yamamoto also threw 10 pitches in the bullpen. Roberts says the 26-year-old Japanese pitcher pitched well and came out of the outing in good shape. Yamamoto is likely to go three innings in his next rehab start.

