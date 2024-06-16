Dodgers’ Yamamoto leaves start vs. KC after 2 innings due to triceps tightness. IL stint is possible

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said it is a high possibility pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto could have a stint on the injured list after he left his start Saturday night against Kansas City due to triceps tightness. The Japanese right-hander went only two innings. He had his scheduled start on Thursday against Texas pushed back for extra rest. He threw two-hit ball in seven innings in his last start at the Yankees on June 7. He tossed 106 pitches in that game and had thrown over 100 in four consecutive starts until Saturday night. Yamamoto threw only 14 strikes on 28 pitches against the Royals. He allowed one hit and one walk with one strikeout.

