Dodgers’ Walker Buehler says he wasn’t recovering well enough after rehab start to return

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler says he shut down his comeback from Tommy John surgery this season because he wasn’t recovering well after a rehab start. The right-hander tossed two scoreless innings in a rehab appearance on Sept. 3 for Triple-A Oklahoma City. Buehler says that physically he felt “really good, it’s just the recovery part of it is tough.” He has undergone two Tommy John surgeries in 13 months. Buehler had been aiming to rejoin the NL West-leading Dodgers this month, but he says he didn’t want to be a hinderance to the team by not being able to recover fast enough between outings.

