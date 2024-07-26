Dodgers trade pitcher James Paxton to the Red Sox for 17-year-old minor leaguer Moises Bolivar

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded pitcher James Paxton to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for minor league infielder Moises Bolivar. Bolivar, a 17-year-old from Venezuela, hit .270 with three home runs and 19 RBI with the Dominican Summer League Red Sox. He signed with Boston in January as an international free agent. Paxton was designated for assignment on Monday, a day after he pitched against the Red Sox and earned the win. The 35-year-old left-hander was 8-2 with a 4.43 ERA in 18 starts with the Dodgers this season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.