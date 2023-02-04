Dodgers to retire Fernando Valenzuela’s No. 34 this summer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers will retire the No. 34 jersey of pitcher Fernando Valenzuela during a three-day celebration this summer. Valenzuela was part of two World Series champion teams, winning the 1981 Rookie of the Year and Cy Young awards. He was a six-time All-Star during his 11 seasons in Los Angeles from 1980-90. He will be honored from Aug. 11-13 when the Dodgers host Colorado.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.