Dodgers to flip Flaherty and Yoshinobu in rotation against rival Padres in NLDS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers are flipping Jack Flaherty and Yoshinobu Yamamoto in their rotation for the National League Division Series against the rival San Diego Padres. Yamamoto will start Game 1 on Saturday and Flaherty will go in Game 2 on Sunday at Dodger Stadium. The changes were made so Yamamoto can be available for a potential Game 5 on an extra day of rest as he’s had for every outing this season. Andrew Friedman, the Dodgers’ president of baseball operations, says the moves are about creating flexibility when they don’t know how the team’s pitching will be used in the early games of the series.

