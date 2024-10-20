Dodgers to employ parade of relievers against Mets with chance to clinch record 25th pennant at home

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers are hoping this bullpen game goes better than their last one. The Dodgers are going with a parade of relievers as they try to close out the New York Mets in Game 6 of the NL Championship Series on Sunday night. There has been no word from manager Dave Roberts on who will serve as the opener for the NL West champions. New York is going with Sean Manaea at Dodger Stadium. The Mets won 12-6 on Friday to send the best-of-seven series back to LA. In Game 2, the Mets got to the Dodgers’ bullpen early, scoring six runs in the first two innings en route to a 7-3 victory.

