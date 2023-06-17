Dodgers’ third baseman Max Muncy goes on IL with hamstring strain

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy has landed on the injured list with a strained hamstring. The team had been hoping to avoid making the move, but Muncy needs more time to recover after getting hurt in last weekend’s game at Philadelphia. The move is retroactive to Tuesday, so he will be eligible to come off the IL in time for the Dodgers’ series against Houston on June 23. Muncy has struggled offensively this season, hitting .191 with 18 home runs and 45 RBI in 60 games. It’s his first time on the IL this season and fourth time in his career.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.