Dodgers sign INF Miguel Rojas to $6M, 1-year deal thru 2024

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to terms with infielder Miguel Rojas on a $6 million, one-year deal through the 2024 season. The deal includes a salary of $5 million in 2024 and a club option salary of $5 million in 2025 with a $1 million buyout and charitable contributions. The 33-year-old Rojas was acquired last month from the Miami Marlins for minor league infielder Jacob Amaya. Rojas returns to the Dodgers for the second time, having made 85 appearances with the club in 2014 as a rookie.

