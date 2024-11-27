Dodgers shortstop Jose Hernandez suspended for 2025 ACL season under minor league drug program

NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Jose D. Hernandez has been suspended for next year’s Arizona Complex League season following a positive test for boldenone and nandrolone under baseball’s minor league drug program. The 21-year-old Hernandez hit .302 with four homers and 21 RBIs in 26 games this year for the ACL Dodgers. The Venezuelan agreed to a contract with the Dodgers in 2019 that included a $10,000 signing bonus. Twenty players have been suspended this year for positive drug tests, including nine under the minor league program and nine under the new program for minor league players assigned outside the United States and Canada.

