Dodgers shopping for starting pitching this winter after it failed them in the postseason

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers will be shopping for starting pitching this offseason after it cost them dearly in a first-round playoff exit for the second straight year. The biggest arm on the impending free-agent market will be Los Angeles Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani. He can hit but he won’t pitch next year since he’s coming off his second Tommy John surgery. That won’t stop the Dodgers from pursuing him, but it means they’ll need to look elsewhere, too. Another Japanese pitcher, 25-year-old right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto, is expected to move to Major League Baseball this winter. He and Ohtani were teammates for Japan in the World Baseball Classic.

