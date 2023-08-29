Dodgers’ right-hander Tony Gonsolin will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery on Friday

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin will have Tommy John surgery on his right elbow Friday, the latest in a season-long run of injuries to Los Angeles’ rotation. Gonsolin will have his right torn ulnar collateral ligament repaired on Friday. Dr. Neal ElAttrache will perform the procedure in Los Angeles, the team said before Monday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The 29-year-old right-hander was 8-5 with a 4.98 ERA in 20 starts this season. He was placed on the injured list on Aug. 19 after allowing a career-high 10 earned runs and five home runs in 3 1/3 innings against Miami the night before.

