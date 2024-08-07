Dodgers reliever Brusdar Graterol injures himself in season debut a day after coming off IL

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Brusdar Graterol has had his season debut interrupted after he appeared to injure himself while facing his third Philadelphia Phillies batter in the sixth inning. After throwing his eighth pitch, he grabbed his right leg and bent over in pain. Graterol was helped off the field by third baseman Kiké Hernández and a trainer. The right-hander was limping and teary-eyed. Graterol had just come off the 60-day injured list on Monday after missing the first half of the season with right shoulder inflammation.

