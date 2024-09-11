Dodgers reliever Anthony Banda injures hand after hitting ‘solid object’ in frustration

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Anthony Banda has been placed on the injured list, the result of a hairline fracture in his left hand sustained when he hit a “solid object.” Manager Dave Roberts says Banda hit it against “a solid object” in frustration after his outing Monday night in a loss to the Chicago Cubs. He gave up two runs and three hits in one inning. Roberts had no timetable on Banda’s return. The left-hander was traded to the Dodgers from Cleveland on May 17. He’s pitched in 46 games this season, with a 3.23 ERA and 50 strikeouts.

