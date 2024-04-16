Dodgers recall pitcher Ricky Vanasco from minors. His next appearance will be his major league debut

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Dodgers have recalled pitcher Ricky Vanasco from Triple-A Oklahoma City. The 25-year-old right-hander has made four appearances with Oklahoma City, allowing one run in four innings with eight strikeouts. Vanasco’s next appearance will be his major league debut. He’s been in the minors for seven years. Feyereisen allowed three runs in one-third of an inning in a loss to San Diego on Sunday. The 31-year-old right-hander has given up six runs in 1 1/3 innings while striking out one this season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.