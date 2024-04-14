Dodgers put starting pitcher Bobby Miller on 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bobby Miller has been placed on the 15-day injured list by the Los Angeles Dodgers because of right shoulder inflammation. The 25-year-old Miller is 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA in three starts during his second major league season. He has struck out 18 batters in 11 2/3 innings. It’s the latest blow to an injury-ravaged Los Angeles rotation already missing Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler, Emmet Sheehan, Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin. Miller went 11-4 with a 3.76 ERA in 22 starts as a rookie last season. Right-handed reliever Connor Brogdon also was placed on the 15-day IL with right plantar fasciitis. In corresponding moves, the Dodgers recalled right-hander J.P. Feyereisen and left-hander Nick Ramirez from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

