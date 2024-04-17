Dodgers prospect Andy Pages slated for major league debut against Nationals

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Andy Pages was to make his major league debut against the Washington Nationals after being recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Pages was listed in center field and batting seventh for the Dodgers, who had lost four of five. The 23-year-old Cuban was hitting .371 with five home runs and 15 RBIs in 15 games at Triple-A Oklahoma City after recovering from surgery last June to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder. Dodgers outfielder Jason Heyward has been out since March 30 because of tightness in his lower back.

