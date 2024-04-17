Dodgers prospect Andy Pages singles in major league debut against Nationals

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Andy Pages went 1 for 4 in his major league debut, a 6-2 win over the Washington Nationals after being recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Pages, a 23-year-old Cuban, lined an opposite-field single to right on the first big league pitch he saw, a 91.9 mph fastball in the second inning, and then scored on Austin Barnes’ single in the 6-2 win. Dodgers outfielder Jason Heyward has been out since March 30 because of tightness in his lower back.

