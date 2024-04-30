Dodgers play an entire game without striking out once for the first time since 2006

PHOENIX (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers’ powerful offense that includes Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman isn’t used to putting up zeros. They’re just fine with one that occurred Monday night. The Dodgers played an entire game without striking out once in their 8-4 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. It’s the first time the franchise played a nine-inning game without a punchout since 2006.

