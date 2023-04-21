Dodgers place RHP Grove on 15-day IL with groin injury

CHICAGO (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed right-hander Michael Grove on the 15-day injured list with a right groin strain. Los Angeles also selected the contract of right-hander Jake Reed from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Right-hander Ryan Pepiot, who is coming back from a left oblique strain, was transferred to the 60-day IL to make room on the 40-man roster. Grove left Thursday night’s 6-2 win at the Chicago Cubs in the fourth inning.

