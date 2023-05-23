Dodgers place May on 60-day IL, out until after All-Star break

ATLANTA (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have shifted starting pitcher Dustin May to the 60-day injured list. That means the right-hander won’t return until after the All-Star break. The Dodgers cleared room on their 40-man roster for top prospect Bobby Miller, who is making his major league debut against the Atlanta Braves. It was another major setback for May, who is only 25 but has battled injuries through his young career. He was 4-1 with a 2.63 ERA in nine starts this season before he was sidelined with a strained right elbow. That’s on top of coming back from Tommy John surgery.

