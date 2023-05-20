Dodgers place LHP Julio Urías on IL with hamstring strain

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers placed left-hander Julio Urías on the 15-day injured list retroactive to Thursday with a strained left hamstring and recalled righty Wander Suero from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Los Angeles made the move Saturday hours after manager Dave Roberts said pregame that he expected Urías to make his next scheduled start Tuesday at Atlanta. Urías was pulled from his start against St. Louis on Thursday night after allowing six runs on four home runs in the third inning. Urías is 5-4 with a 4.39 ERA in 10 starts this season.

