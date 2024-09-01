Dodgers place LHP Clayton Kershaw on 15-day injured list due to bone spur in toe

PHOENIX (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed veteran left-hander Clayton Kershaw on the 15-day injured list. Kershaw, who left Friday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second inning, was diagnosed with a bone spur in his left big toe. “There’s so much swelling, he can barely move around,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said before Saturday’s game. The Dodgers called up RHP Ben Casparius from Triple-A Oklahoma City to replace Kershaw.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.