Dodgers place Chris Taylor on the injured list and expect Max Muncy back vs. the Rockies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers put outfielder Chris Taylor on the injured list with a bone bruise in his right knee. The move on Sunday was retroactive to Thursday. Taylor is batting .206 with 11 home runs seven and 26 RBIs in 59 games. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Taylor’s knee is still not completely healed. Third baseman Max Muncy is set to return from an injured left hamstring on Tuesday to begin a three-game series at Colorado. The Dodgers recalled infielder Yonny Hernández from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday to replace Taylor on the roster.

