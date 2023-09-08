Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler won’t return from Tommy John surgery in 2023

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler will not return to the majors this season as he continues his recovery from Tommy John surgery. Buehler, who had previously undergone ligament replacement surgery in his elbow in 2015, had aimed to return to the majors this month. The two-time All-Star, who is 46-16 with 3.02 ERA in 115 career appearances, has not pitched in the majors since June 10, 2022. The 29-year-old right-hander pitched two scoreless innings in a rehabilitation appearance Sunday for Triple-A Oklahoma City. It was his first outing since his Aug. 23, 2022 surgery.

