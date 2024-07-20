Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow throws simulated game, expected to start versus Giants next week

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow is expected to come off the injury list and start against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday. Glasnow, a first-time All-Star who went to Texas to participate in the festivities earlier this week, went on the 15-day IL on July 9 with back tightness. The 30-year-old right-hander threw about 57 pitches in a three-inning simulated game at Dodger Stadium on Friday, and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts seemed pleased with the workout.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.