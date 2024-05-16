Dodgers pitcher Emmet Sheehan undergoes season-ending Tommy John surgery on right elbow

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Emmet Sheehan had season-ending Tommy John surgery on his right elbow. The team says the 24-year-old right-hander underwent the procedure on Wednesday in Los Angeles. Manager Dave Roberts says Sheehan didn’t have a “major setback,” but he just wasn’t responding the way the team had hoped. Sheehan had been expected to contend for a spot in the rotation this season, but he was slowed by shoulder soreness in spring training and began the season on the injured list. Last year, he was 4-1 with a 4.92 ERA in 13 games.

