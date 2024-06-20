Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw says his ‘stuff’s good’ after making first rehab start

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) — Clayton Kershaw has taken another step in his comeback from left shoulder surgery. The Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher allowed one run and two hits while striking out five in his first rehab start at Class-A Rancho Cucamonga. The three-time Cy Young Award winner threw 37 pitches, mostly in the 88 to 90 mph range in front of a sellout crowd at LoanMart Field. Kershaw says as long as everything checks out, he expects to make another few rehab starts before rejoining the Dodgers. The team’s rotation has been rocked lately, with Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Walker Buehler going on the injured list.

